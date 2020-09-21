DENVER (CBS4) — The awful injury news continues for the Denver Broncos. Wide receiver is done for the year after tearing his ACL in Sunday’s loss against Pittsburgh, CBS4 Reporter Michael Spencer confirmed.
Sutton becomes the latest in a long list of injuries for Denver which includes Von Miller, Drew Lock, Phillip Lindsay, and A.J. Bouye.
On Monday, head coach Vic Fangio answered questions about the injured players.
“I’m disappointed for the players who have gotten injured… it does have a negative effect on the team,” Fangio said.
Sutton, who is in his third year with the Broncos, was playing his first game of the season after missing Week 1 with a shoulder injury.
Sutton had three receptions for 66 yards in Sunday’s loss.
In 2019, Sutton led the Broncos with 1,112 receiving yards which placed him 19th in the NFL. He also had 6 TDs.
Last year the Broncos 1st round pick in 2018 (Chubb) missed the majority of the season with a knee injury.
This year their 2nd round pick from 2018 (Sutton) will miss the majority of the season with a knee injury.
