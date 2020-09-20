Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos quarterback Drew Lock was taken off the field with a shoulder injury in the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Lock went down during a turnover which later resulted in a Steelers touchdown.
He’s now been ruled out for the rest of the game.
Jeff Driskel is now in the game as Lock is looked over in the locker room.
The Broncos are already playing without Von Miller, Phillip Lindsay and coronerback A.J. Bouye.
CBS Sports reports Royce Freeman is the emergency quarterback should Driskell become injured as well.
