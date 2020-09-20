CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos quarterback Drew Lock was taken off the field with a shoulder injury in the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Lock went down during a turnover which later resulted in a Steelers touchdown.

He’s now been ruled out for the rest of the game.

PITTSBURGH, PA – SEPTEMBER 20: Bud Dupree #48 of the Pittsburgh Steelers forces a fumble after hitting Drew Lock #3 of the Denver Broncos during the first quarter at Heinz Field on September 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Jeff Driskel is now in the game as Lock is looked over in the locker room.

(credit: CBS)

The Broncos are already playing without Von Miller, Phillip Lindsay and coronerback A.J. Bouye.

CBS Sports reports Royce Freeman is the emergency quarterback should Driskell become injured as well.

