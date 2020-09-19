LIVE VIDEOCopter4 follows a group of protesters marching through downtown Denver
By Danielle Chavira
EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Evacuation orders for residents near the site of a home explosion in Gypsum were lifted Saturday. The home exploded following a gas leak on Thursday south of Gypsum High School.

The county announced Black Hills Energy technicians are monitoring the air and relighting appliance pilots for residents in the “phase 1” area.

Authorities haven’t indicated if there was anyone in the home at the time of the explosion, however human remains were found at the site. The identity of those remains has not been released.

So far there are no official reports of injuries.

