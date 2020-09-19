EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Evacuation orders for residents near the site of a home explosion in Gypsum were lifted Saturday. The home exploded following a gas leak on Thursday south of Gypsum High School.
The county announced Black Hills Energy technicians are monitoring the air and relighting appliance pilots for residents in the “phase 1” area.
**Chatfield Residents: Black Hills Energy techs are on site today to bring natural gas customers in the Phase 1 area back online. Crews are conducting continuous air monitoring & relighting appliance pilots for residents that are home. If you are not home a door tag will be left.
— Eagle County PIO (@EagleCountyPIO) September 19, 2020
Authorities haven’t indicated if there was anyone in the home at the time of the explosion, however human remains were found at the site. The identity of those remains has not been released.
So far there are no official reports of injuries.