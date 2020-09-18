GYPSUM, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators are set to comb through what’s left of a house in Gypsum that was torn apart by an explosion and fire on Thursday. The home exploded south of Gypsum High School after a gas leak and authorities evacuated the neighborhood. The evacuation order remained in place at midday on Friday, but some residents in parts of the zone were being allowed to return for essential supplies. At 3 p.m. one section of the zone will be opened back up to residents, but there will be no power available in that area.

Crews are only just starting work at the home because in the hours following the explosion gas levels from the leak were too high. Authorities also haven’t indicated if there was anyone in the home at the time of the explosion. So far there are no official reports of injuries.

A boring company searching for fiber optics is suspected of causing a gas main to rupture. The gas ended up pooling, which caused the explosion. The soil there was so saturated that authorities believe that the gas line was hit days before and went unreported.

Red Hill Elementary School and Gypsum Creek Elementary School were both evacuated on Thursday immediately after the explosion. They got a report of some gas line maintenance from the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office that was being done at around noon. Then the explosion happened at 12:35 p.m. Some students were outside eating lunch at the time. Counselors are now helping those students who might be struggling with the traumatic event of witnessing the explosion.

Someone who was driving nearby captured video of the flames and heavy, black smoke that could be seen coming from the site and shared it with CBS4. Several other bystanders also witnessed the aftermath of the explosion before the area was cleared by authorities.