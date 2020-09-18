DENVER (CBS4) — The U.S. Postal Service will give the Colorado election officials the opportunity to preview future national mailings pertaining to voting procedures for the upcoming 2020 election. USPS will also destroy the remaining postcards that have not been delivered in its most recent election-related mailing.

The actions are a result of a settlement reached between the state and the postal service.

Thursday, a federal judge in Washington state granted a

including Colorado’s Phil Weiser. Colorado’s Secretary Of State, Jena Griswold, and Weiser filed a separate lawsuit against the post office on Sept. 12th to prevent the further distribution of the materials to Colorado residents.

At isssue, primarily the language on the postcard suggesting citizens must request a ballot. In Colorado and several other states, that is true for those wishing to vote via absentee ballot. But all registered voters are sent a ballot in the mail without having to request it, according to Griswold.

I just found out the @USPS is sending this postcard to every household and PO Box in the nation. For states like Colorado where we send ballots to all voters, the information is not just confusing, it’s WRONG. (Thread) pic.twitter.com/RoTTeJRJVl — Jena Griswold (@JenaGriswold) September 12, 2020

A USPS spokesman initially defended the postcard, saying it “was intended to be general all-purpose guidance on the use of the mail, and not guidance on state rules” that may differ.

Friday, USPS Communications Manager David Rupert told CBS4, “We are pleased that through open dialogue and communication with the state of Colorado we have resolved this matter, and look forward to working with the state and others across the country as we prepare for the election.”

In a statement, Weiser stated, “I appreciate the Postal Service’s recognition of the importance of working with states to ensure that voters receive accurate information about using the mail for voting. I … am pleased we reached an agreement that results in the misleading notices being destroyed and giving Colorado the unprecedented ability to review and improve future media campaigns by the Postal Service related to elections.”