DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold says she is seeking legal action against the United State Postal Service. This follows the USPS sending misinformation regarding mail-in ballots to millions of voters.

Griswold said on social media Friday night the postal service sent postcards to every household telling voters to request a ballot.

I just found out the @USPS is sending this postcard to every household and PO Box in the nation. For states like Colorado where we send ballots to all voters, the information is not just confusing, it’s WRONG. (Thread) pic.twitter.com/RoTTeJRJVl — Jena Griswold (@JenaGriswold) September 12, 2020

She says the information is confusing and wrong. In Colorado, a ballot is mailed out to every registered voter.

“This may have started off as a well-intentioned effort by the USPS, but their refusal to listen to election experts combined with the recent postal slowdown in some parts of the country is beyond suspect,” she said on social media. “Confusing voters about mail ballots in the middle of a pandemic is unacceptable. It can undermine confidence in the election & suppress votes. I will do everything in my power to stop the USPS from sending misinformation to voters.”

Griswold adds she asked the USPS to not send the mailer to Coloradans. Prior to the lawsuit, she filed a motion for a temporary restraining order to stop the postal service from sending the postcards.

“It’s my job to try to stop misinformation and any unnecessary election confusion. The importance of this election, combined with the fact it is being held amidst a national pandemic, further heightens the need to provide correct voting information to Coloradans.”

The spokesman for the USPS in Denver released this statement to CBS4: