DENVER, Colo. (CBS4) — On Wednesday, Pres. Donald Trump encouraged his supporters to vote twice — once by mail and then in person — to test mail-in voting systems. Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold warned residents here that they can be prosecuted if they try it.
“If their system is as good as they say it is, then obviously they won’t be able to vote [at the poll],” Trump said at a rally in Wilmington, North Carolina. “So send it in early and then go and vote.”
On Thursday, Griswold issued a statement saying she “never imagined” she’d be telling the president that it is illegal to vote twice.
“The President’s statement yesterday instructing voters to attempt to vote twice, and the Attorney General’s stated ignorance on the illegality of voting twice, encourages illegal behavior intended to undermine confidence in elections,” Griswold stated.
“In Colorado we take attempts of double voting seriously… and refer any suspected cases to the Colorado Attorney General or county District Attorneys for legal enforcement,” she warned.
Griswold added that Colorado has safeguards in place to prevent double voting.
