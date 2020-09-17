DENVER (CBS4)– Denver City Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca joined a town hall on Wednesday night with community activists to talk about how to help those experiencing homelessness. More specifically, where a sanctioned homeless camp should be located.
Denver city leaders are still trying to come up with a plan for the city’s homeless. Earlier this week, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock scrapped a proposal for a sanctioned homeless camp in the Five Points neighborhood.
“We need to help communities understand this is a stop-gap measure. Nobody believes this is a solution to homeless,” said CdeBaca. “All of us recognize and understand the only solution to homelessness is housing; permanent, affordable, stable housing.”
Denver City Council District 9 said it is talking to faith communities about housing options and looking at available city-owned patches of land.
Hancock said his team is working with the Colorado Village Collaborative to find campsites.
