By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Denver News

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver City Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca joined a town hall on Wednesday night with community activists to talk about how to help those experiencing homelessness. More specifically, where a sanctioned homeless camp should be located.

(credit: CBS)

Denver city leaders are still trying to come up with a plan for the city’s homeless. Earlier this week, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock scrapped a proposal for a sanctioned homeless camp in the Five Points neighborhood.

(credit: CBS)

“We need to help communities understand this is a stop-gap measure. Nobody believes this is a solution to homeless,” said CdeBaca. “All of us recognize and understand the only solution to homelessness is housing; permanent, affordable, stable housing.”

Denver City Council District 9 said it is talking to faith communities about housing options and looking at available city-owned patches of land.

Hancock said his team is working with the Colorado Village Collaborative to find campsites.

Comments (2)
  1. TomTancredoFan says:
    September 17, 2020 at 4:37 pm

    Colorado’s golden girl, Candi CdeCACA has the uncanny ability to insert her yapping mug into the media feed almost daily. Can she maybe take a vacation to Cuba for a couple weeks?

    Reply
  2. denverradicalparty says:
    September 17, 2020 at 4:35 pm

    “Discussions Continue On Where Sanctioned Homeless Camp Should Be Located” — “Mayor Reneges on Commitment”

    Reply

