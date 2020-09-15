DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Mayor Michael Hancock has changed direction on a proposal to create a sanctioned homeless camp in the city’s Five Points neighborhood. He announced the decision to scrap the proposal on Tuesday night.
The city was considering Sonny Lawson Park and the Blair-Caldwell Library in the historic neighborhood.
Hancock said he wants to look at other sites with fewer legal obstacles.
The city and Colorado Village Collaborative have worked together for the last few months to provide nearly 50 homeless individuals with showers, laundry, hand washing stations and access to essential mental health and substance resources.
Hancock says they are working to identify two more temporary, sanctioned homeless campsites.
Three virtual community meetings will be held this week:
Sept. 16 at 5:00 p.m. Zoom ID: 949 4650 2036
Sept. 17 at 7:00 p.m. Zoom ID: 947 2590 1055
Sept. 19 at 11:00 a.m. Zoom ID: 926 1291 6822