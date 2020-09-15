CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Colorado News

DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold is asking for a federal judge to require the postmaster general to pay for informational postcards to be sent out to correct misinformation that was mailed to Colorado voters.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 15: United States Postal Service (USPS) trucks are parked at a postal facility on August 15, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. In its recent quarterly statement the USPS reported a loss of nearly $2.3 billion and a 3.2 percent decline in package deliveries, the first decline in nearly a decade. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Griswold said the USPS needs to set the record straight, after mailers with false information on Colorado’s mail in ballot process were sent to voters.

She said the information is confusing and wrong. In Colorado, a ballot is mailed out to every registered voter.

Colorado has more than 3.5 million active registered voters.

