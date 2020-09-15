DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold is asking for a federal judge to require the postmaster general to pay for informational postcards to be sent out to correct misinformation that was mailed to Colorado voters.
Griswold said the USPS needs to set the record straight, after mailers with false information on Colorado’s mail in ballot process were sent to voters.
She said the information is confusing and wrong. In Colorado, a ballot is mailed out to every registered voter.
I just found out the @USPS is sending this postcard to every household and PO Box in the nation. For states like Colorado where we send ballots to all voters, the information is not just confusing, it’s WRONG. (Thread) pic.twitter.com/RoTTeJRJVl
— Jena Griswold (@JenaGriswold) September 12, 2020
Colorado has more than 3.5 million active registered voters.
