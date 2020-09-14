Dr. Dave Hnida Talks Broncos Games, Dining Out, Coronavirus VaccineDr. Dave Hnida tackles the big issue of fans at Denver Broncos games.

1 hour ago

Apartment Building Catches Fire In AuroraNo one was hurt in the fire contained to one unit on East Stanford Circle.

2 hours ago

Deadly Crash In DIA Parking Garage: Car Bursts Into Flames After Going Off Level 6, Landing On Level 4The wreck caused the closure of all vehicle access to the west terminal for three hours.

2 hours ago

Littleton's Tara Trunfio, Previously Arrested In Hawaii For Quarantine Violation, Cuffed Again For AssaultTrunfio was taken into custody and charged with 2nd Degree Assault and Resisting Arrest.

2 hours ago

National Western Stock Show Postponed Until January 2022 Because Of COVID-19The giant trade show and rodeo will resume in January 2022.

2 hours ago

Driver Crashes Stolen Truck After Police Chase Through Louisville, Broomfield And WestminsterA man crashed stolen truck after a high speed chase that started at Highway 287 and Lookout Road in Boulder County and went through Louisville, Broomfield and Westminster. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago