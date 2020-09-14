DENVER (AP/CBS4)) — Colorado is expanding its mail-in ballot tracking app so that all voters in the state can use it. Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced Monday that voters in all 64 counties will be able to check the status of their mailed ballots for the 2020 election and receive notifications by phone, email or text.
Enrollment is automatic for voters whose emails are registered the countries.
The statewide vote tracking system comes amid growing national concern over voter fraud and attempts to discredit mail-in voting systems like Colorado’s, which started in 2013.
Delays in mail delivery nationwide prompted Denver’s Election Division to switch to first class postage this election.
“We just want to make sure that folks get their ballots on time, no matter what happens on the federal level and given the pandemic,” said Denver Clerk and Recorder Paul Lopez.
Colorado voters will also have 368 ballot drop boxes available for the upcoming November election.
Colorado has more than 3.5 million active registered voters.
