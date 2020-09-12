DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police shot and killed a man they say lead them on a chase which started in Adams County early Saturday morning. Adams County Sheriff’s deputies tried to stop a white Ford SUV near 58th Avenue and Broadway for an unspecified traffic violation.
Denver police say the suspect began shooting at sheriff’s deputies while driving. Deputies continued to chase the vehicle into Denver’s jurisdiction.
Denver police then joined the pursuit, and both agencies used multiple “forced stop methods,” including a pit maneuver, to stop the driver. A pit maneuver ultimately caused the vehicle to stop near Meade Street and Conejos Place – north of West Colfax Avenue.
At that point, the driver and a female passenger got out and ran, police say. They were found in a backyard on Meade St. The driver, described only as a man, held a weapon in a “threatening manner,” they added.
Officers told him to drop the weapon, but he did not do so. Two Denver police officers and three Adams County Sheriff’s deputies shot the suspect. It’s not clear how many times the man was shot.
The suspect later died. The woman was not injured, police say, and investigators are interviewing her and other witnesses.
No officers were hurt.
Roads in the area are closed as investigators collect evidence, such as shell casings.
This is the second shooting in which Denver police officers shot and killed a man this week.
Officers responded to West 10th Avenue and Inca Street after they received multiple 911 calls about a man threatening others with a handgun. The suspect, identified as Antonio Black Bear, was later shot and killed by police.