Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The man shot and killed by Denver police officers on Wednesday has been identified as Antonio Black Bear. The shooting happened at the intersection of at West 10th Avenue and Inca Street near West High School.
Black Bear, 41, was rushed to the hospital after the shooting where he died. The Denver County Coroner ruled his cause of death was from a gunshot wound.
Police say witnesses reported that Black Bear was waving a gun around and making several threats. His friends told CBS4 they dispute that and don’t believe he had a gun.
“Police say witnesses reported that Blackbear was waving a gun around and making several threats. His friends told CBS4 they dispute that [sic] and don’t believe he had a gun.”
His friends likely are not disputing that witnesses so reported; they’re disputing the claim that he was armed.