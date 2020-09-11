Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – A small group of people gathered in Denver on Thursday night to pay tribute to the life of a man who was shot and killed by police officers earlier this week. The man was shot on Wednesday at the intersection of at West 10th Avenue and Inca Street. That’s near West High School.
Police say witnesses reported that the man was waving a gun around and making several threats. The man’s friends told CBS4 they dispute that. They don’t believe the man had a gun.
Friends laid down flowers and lit candles at the scene of the shooting.