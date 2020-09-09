DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police responded to West High School near 10th Avenue and Inca Street on Wednesday for a shooting involving police. DPD tells CBS4 two officers shot a man.
Denver police say no officers were hurt, and the man who was shot was taken to the hospital.
Officials say they received several calls of a man threatening people with a weapon. When officers arrived, they saw the man threatening people inside a vehicle and tried to steal the vehicle.
Police officials say the man had a handgun. Officers shouted commands for him to drop the gun, but say he did not comply.
That’s when, officials say, the man started threatening officers with the gun, and two police officers fired their weapons.
The number of shots fired was not released, nor was the suspect’s name.
Several officers were seen near the school’s track. Some roads are blocked off.
Officials say no students or staff were involved.
Why is it always NECESSARY to open a shooting scene situation with “it is not certain if this was a officer involved shooting”? Why is it necessary for reporters to automatically interject that comment into their report? Just report a shooting and that’s that. They are immediately implying that the officer(s) are at “fault”. Just report it for what it is at that time!