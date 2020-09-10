Comments
ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – First fire and now ice is keeping Trail Ridge Road closed in Rocky Mountain National Park. On Thursday, the road was covered in 5-6 foot snow drifts after the recent summer snow storm.
The road is currently closed at Rainbow Curve on the east side and Colorado River Trailhead on the west side. There is no estimate for when it will reopen.
The closure was initially put in place on Sunday due to heavy smoke and low visibility caused by the Cameron Peak Fire. The closure includes access to vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians.
