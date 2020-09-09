DENVER (CBS4) – Peyton Manning, former Denver Broncos quarterback and Super Bowl champion, wished his friend Von Miller well on social media Wednesday. The Broncos shared the video of “The Sheriff” saying he’s thinking of Miller during this tough time.

Miller suffered a potential season-ending injury during practice on Tuesday. According to a source, Miller “stepped wrong” near the end of practice which caused the injury.

“We’ll be pulling hard for ya, pal. Get well soon.” Peyton Manning has a message for you, @VonMiller. 🧡 pic.twitter.com/94Dwo8fV7E — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 9, 2020

“Hey I’m sorry about the news. Just want you to know you’ll be in my thoughts and prayers. We’ll be pulling for you in this recovery. I know you’ll attack it like you have everything else and be better for it,” Manning said. “I’m always here for you, and if I can do anything for you… We’ll be pulling hard for you.”

Head coach Vic Fangio described what happened before the injury.

“It was just a normal play. He just rushed around the edge, never hit the ground, never looked back… You’d think nothing happened,” Fangio said.

Vic Fangio on the play where Von Miller got hurt. #4Broncos @CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/h2uFudv26y — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) September 9, 2020

Current quarterback Drew Lock shared his disappointment with the news.

“I talked to him a lot in the offseason. He was gunning. He was ready to go. He was extremely excited,” Lock said. “It definitely hurts our team.”

Fangio went on to say it’s too early to say for sure whether Miller will be out for the entire season, but said “he’s definitely out for a while.”