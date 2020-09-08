ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller suffered a lower leg injury toward the end of practice on Tuesday, and the fear is he might be done for the season. Miller underwent an MRI, but is in the process of getting a second opinion.
The Broncos were practicing at their indoor facility due to Tuesday’s weather.
According to a source, Miller “stepped wrong” near the end of practice which caused the injury.
By all accounts Miller was coming off a very productive and successful training camp and was primed for another great season in 2020.
Miller, 31, is under contract through the 2021 season, but has no guaranteed money left on his contract following this year.
The Broncos will begin the 2020 season on Sept. 14 when they host the Tennessee Titans.