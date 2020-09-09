DENVER (CBS4) – The number of weather records Colorado has set since the start of the Labor Day weekend is remarkable. Especially because half the records set in Denver have been related to hot weather while the others are tied to record cold.

The streak of records started Saturday when Denver officially reached 101 degrees. It was not only hot enough to break the record high for September 5, it was the hottest temperature ever recorded in the month of September and the latest triple digit temperature on record in Denver.

Then on Sunday, Denver hit 97 degrees to tie the record high temperature for September 6. And on Labor Day the city reached 93 degrees which tied for the 7th hottest Labor Day regardless of the specific date.

Monday night an unprecedented cold front sweep into Colorado causing a 62 degree drop from the high of 93 degrees on Monday to the low of 31 degrees on Tuesday. It was the biggest 2 day temperature swing ever recorded in Denver in September.

Tuesday’s low of 31 degrees was cold enough to tie the record low for September 8 as well as tie the record for the earliest freeze ever recorded in Denver.

In terms of snow, a total of 1.0 inch was officially measured in Denver on Tuesday but most areas saw more.

Regardless, it was the first measurable snow in Denver in September in 20 years and the the most snow so early in the season in 59 years.

Then Wednesday morning, some neighborhoods along the Front Range dropped into the 20s while Denver officially dropped to 31 degrees which tied the record low from September 9, 1962.

If that weren’t enough records, Denver should experience at least two more in the next 24 hours. The city will likely not climb out of the lower 40s Wednesday which will set a record for the coldest maximum temperature on record for September 9.

And then the record low for Thursday (September 10) is only 35 degrees from 122 years ago which is likely to be broken.