DENVER (CBS4) – Our strong September system is moving out on Thursday. That means we still have one more cold and wet weather day for Colorado.
That strong area of low pressure is still over Utah and Arizona. As it moves through Colorado on Thursday, we will continue to get some heavy snow in southern Colorado. We have Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for the southern parts of the state through noon on Thursday. Our San Juans could see the most snow, with 6 to 10 inches of snow possible. The parched San Luis Valley could pick up another 1 to 4 inches of snow.
The central and northern mountains will get in on the action as well, although their precipitation will stay fairly light in comparison to the southern areas. As that low pushes north, the moisture will follow. Denver could possibly get a little rain Thursday afternoon, but most should stay to the west.
Thursday morning could be another record breaker for the Denver area. We are forecasting 33 degrees for the morning low, which would break the daily record low of 35 degrees from 1898.
The Denver area has smashed several temperature records since this weekend. Our morning meteorologist Ashton Altieri has a wrap up of all of them.
Warmer and drier weather arrives as we head into the weekend. Summer isn’t over yet, and we are still expecting heat next week.