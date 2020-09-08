LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Cameron Peak Fire grew to 102,596 acres on Tuesday morning with just 4% containment. The fire is the fourth largest wildfire in Colorado history.

The Cameron Peak Fire nearly doubled in size since Sunday. It is quickly growing and may even surpass the Spring Creek Fire that burned more than 108,000 acres in Costilla and Huerfano counties in southern Colorado in 2018.

PHOTO GALLERY: Cameron Peak Fire

The Cameron Peak Fire is burning 25 miles east of Walden and 15 miles southwest of Red Feather Lakes. The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of damaged structures in two different areas, Monument Gulch and Rustic, but trees blocking the roads are making it difficult to confirm the extent of the damage.

The evacuation status for the following Cameron Peak Fire areas was downgraded to voluntary from mandatory on Tuesday morning: Crystal Lakes, Red Feather Lakes, Lady Moon, Red Feather Highlands, the Shambhala Center, all Glacier View filings, as well as the area south of Highway 14 on County Road 27 from Stove Prairie Landing south to County Road 44H to include Stratton Park.

RELATED: Cameron Peak Fire: Structural Damage Feared As Fire Grows To 4th Largest In Colorado History

Other areas include: Highway 14 from Stove Prairie to Gateway Park, County Road 52E (Rist Canyon Road) to include Davis Ranch Road and Whale Rock Road east to County Road 27E, and County Road 27 south from County Road 44H down to Masonville and east to include Buckskin Heights.

Residents in these previously evacuated areas may return home. Voluntary evacuations will remain in place for those areas until further notice.

Poudre Valley REA de-energized all power out of the Rustic substation due to the fire. It is unclear when power will be restored.

#CameronPeakFire update: At the request of Fire Incident Command, all power out of our Rustic substation has been de-energized. We don’t have an estimate for restoration at this time but will keep members updated as we are able. Our outage map is current: https://t.co/JitB6sIQTH pic.twitter.com/s6iz5komqK — Poudre Valley REA (@PoudreValleyREA) September 8, 2020

LINK: NoCo Alerts

Cache La Poudre Middle School on County Road 54G in Laporte was serving as a shelter. Small animals can be taken to the Larimer County Humane Society. Those with large animals are asked to contact Troy Badberg at 970-443-3231.