LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – For the first time since the Cameron Peak Fire sparked last month, firefighters fear structures may have been damaged, or lost, in the growing blaze. Damage assessment teams have been unable to confirm reports of damaged properties in the Monument Gulch and Rustic areas.
The Cameron Peak Fire nearly doubled in size since Sunday to 102,596 acres on Tuesday morning with just 4% containment. On Monday, several new areas were placed under mandatory evacuation orders. On Tuesday, most of those were downgraded to voluntary evacuation status. The fire is quickly growing and may even surpass the Spring Creek Fire that burned more than 108,000 acres in Costilla and Huerfano counties in southern Colorado in 2018.
Downed trees and other dangerous obstacles are impacting the team’s ability to evaluate any possible structural damage, according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.
The damage assessment team attempted to reach the reportedly damaged structures on Monday night, however they were unable to reach it. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said they were not sure if crews would have better access to evaluate the area on Tuesday.
Larimer County Sheriff Justin Smith took to Facebook Tuesday, stating the reports of damaged property may include private property. He wrote, “We hope to get assessments from the Poudre Canyon and Rustic west, quicker than Monument Gulch.”
Smith also reiterated that there was no confirmation, only reports, of damaged property. He said he didn’t believe crews would be able to provide further updates on any damage to property by Tuesday night.