DENVER (CBS4) – The Labor Day weekend will end with more dry, hot weather through this afternoon. Denver should hit the lower 90s for the 73rd time this year and that will tie the all-time record of 90 degree days.
About half of the state is under a Red Flag Warning for high fire danger and the urban corridor, including Denver, is under an air quality alert for unhealthy conditions. You are urged to limit your time outside through at least 4 pm.
After sunset tonight a major and abrupt change will take place as an unusually strong summer cold front blasts into Colorado from the north. Rain showers will develop behind it with snow likely by sunrise tomorrow.
For many this storm system will produce a freeze that will end the growing season. And a large part of the state will see the first snow of the season. Several winter storm warnings (pink) and winter weather advisories (purple) are in effect starting tonight and lasting through early Wednesday.
Snow totals are difficult to nail down simply because we will see a lot of melting. It will also be heavy and wet and that means it will pack down. (so even though the amounts below may fall, it may not add up on your ruler) Regardless, when our trees are full of leaves, it doesn’t take much snow to cause problems.
Wednesday should bring a gradual clearing but continued chilly. Warmer weather will settle into the state for the upcoming weekend.