DENVER (CBS4) – An unusually strong late summer storm system will move into Colorado Monday night and it could break several records for both snow and low temperatures. This follows record heat in Denver, including a high of 101 degrees on Saturday and a tie of 97 degrees Sunday.
Between Tuesday and Thursday Denver could break at least 5 temperature records and potentially two daily snowfall records. And while we may not break the highest 1, 2 or 3-day temperature swings ever recorded we could end up in the top 10 list for those categories.
If the high on Monday in Denver hits 90 degrees ahead of the cold front it will be the 73rd time this season. That will tie the all-time number of days with a max temp of 90 or higher.