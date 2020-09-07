LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – More mandatory evacuations were ordered Monday morning around the Cameron Peak Fire, due to “immediate and imminent danger.” Officials have ordered mandatory evacuations for Glacier View, and the area between Stove Prairie Landing south on County Road 27 to County Road 44H and east to include Stratton Park, and along Highway 14 from Kelly Flats to Stove Prairie Landing.
Officials also issued a voluntary evacuation order for all of County Road 52E (Rist Canyon Road) to include Davis Ranch Road, Whale Rock Road and west to County Road 27E — and along Highway 14 from Stove Prairie Landing to Gateway Park.
The fire exploded in size over the weekend — from 24,000 acres on Friday to 59,051 acres Sunday night. It is now the seventh largest fire in Colorado history. It is just 4% contained. It is buring 25 miles east of Walden and 15 miles southwest of Red Feather Lakes.
On Sunday, people living on Buckhorn Road, from Pennock Pass to County Road 27, were ordered to evacuate.
On Saturday, mandatory evacuations were ordered for people living on Pingree Park Road, Highway 14 from the Fish Hatchery east to Kelly Flats.
Cache La Poudre Middle School on County Road 54G in Laporte will serve as a shelter. Small animals can be taken to the Larimer County Humane Society. Those with large animals are asked to contact Troy Badberg at 970-443-3231.
Rocky Mountain National Park officials closed Old Fall River and Trail Ridge Roads. They will remain closed because of “critical fire weather conditions, strong winds and active fire behavior.” The closure includes access to vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians.
On Saturday, the smoke plume reached as high as 35,000 feet, according to the National Weather Service.
Dozens of residents reported thick, heavy smoke across northern Colorado as well as ash falling onto their property.