LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Mandatory evacuations were ordered near the Cameron Peak Fire in Larimer County on Saturday. Increased fire activity on the eastern side prompted authorities to issue the orders.
Those living on Pingree Park Road, Highway 14 from the Fish Hatchery east to Kelly Flats were told to leave their homes.
Those living on Buckhorn Road from Pennock Pass to County Road 27 were upgraded to mandatory evacuations as of 11:45 a.m. on Sunday.
Residents along the northern edge of the fire, including Crystal Lakes, Red Feather Lakes and Goodall Corner were placed under a voluntary evacuation order. The same goes for those living east of Pingree Park Road to Stove Prairie Road.
Cache La Poudre Middle School on County Road 54G in Laporte will serve as a shelter. Small animals can be taken to the Larimer County Humane Society. Those with large animals are asked to contact Troy Badberg at 970-443-3231.
The fire exploded in size from Saturday to Sunday — up to 34,289 acres from more than 24,400 acres. The fire remains at 6% containment.
Dozens of residents report thick, heavy smoke across northern Colorado as well as ash falling onto their property
Cross-section from Cameron Peak Fire this afternoon with Smoke Plume up to 35000 ft at one point.#cowx #cofire #CameronPeakFire pic.twitter.com/2vfMoVGf1L
— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) September 6, 2020
Rocky Mountain National Park officials closed Old Fall River Road on Saturday night. The trailhead is closed at Chapin Pass. Trail Ridge Road remains open.