DENVER (CBS4)– Saturday, Sept. 5 will mark one month since a fatal house fire that killed five people in Green Valley Ranch. Police say the fire was arson and released a surveillance photo of three masked suspects.

Family, friends and other community leaders are planning to gather at the state Capitol on Saturday for a memorial and rally to bring new attention to the investigation.

Miriam Kyabou and Maryam Tiejani were close friends of Djibril Diol. Both he and his wife Adja and their 2-year-old daughter, Khadija were killed in the fire. Also killed was Hassan Diol and her infant daughter Hawa Baye.

Investigators said the suspects, wearing full face masks and dark hoodies, fled in a dark-colored sedan after the fire was set. Authorities have offered a $14,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for setting the blaze in the early morning hours of Aug. 5.

“We want everyone to be aware and just know that a month later these people are still outside living their lives,” Tiejani said about the suspects in the case.

She and Kayabou helped organize the memorial that will include members of the Denver Police Department and elected officials as well as community leaders.

With the release of the photo being the last update from investigators, the hope is the event not only brings renewed interest in the case but prompts new leads.

“It definitely was a group effort and we definitely believe they have a crew or one or multiple people that know about this and we definitely want to tell them to come forward,” Tiejani said.

“We just want answers, we just want justice,” Kyabou added.

The memorial and rally is from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the state Capitol and will be livestreamed on social media.

The surviving family members still need financial help from the community to bury their deceased loved ones. A GoFundMe campaign was created for the Diol family.

Anyone with information regarding this crime or recognizes the suspects in the picture is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.