(CBS4) – The Williams Fork Fire in Grand County continues to grow, but fire managers say weather conditions on Wednesday helped firefighters out.
“Moderate weather conditions continued … allowing firefighters to make progress towards adding containment and implementing fire control measures. While no measurable amount of precipitation was realized over the fire, the increased humidity assisted in tempering Wednesday’s fire behavior,” they wrote in Thursday morning’s digital update.
Earlier this week the good news was relayed by Colorado officials that the fire is 5% contained. It remained at that percentage on Thursday but firefighters are hopeful for more containment soon.
Heavy equipment has been brought in to help crews construct fire lines.
Less humidity is expected over the next few days in the area.
The Williams Fork Fire started on Aug. 14 and has burned 11,992 acres in an area that’s approximately 7 miles west of the town of Fraser. The human-caused fire started near the Henderson Mill and grew quickly with high winds and steep terrain. More than 300 personnel are involved in the firefight. No mandatory evacuations are in place but people who live along County Road 50, County Road 50S, County Road 73, Aspen Canyon and Morgan Gulch should be prepared for possible evacuation.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.