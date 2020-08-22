GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Law enforcement want anyone who was in the Williams Fork area on the night of Aug. 13 or the morning of Aug. 14 to send them any pictures they have. The Williams Fork Fire has burned more than 10,400 acres as of Saturday.
Lightning has been ruled out as a cause of the fire, therefore leaving human activity as the suspected cause. However, details about how it was actually started remain unclear.
Fire investigators now want the the public to share any images or video of the area with them by emailing them to SM.FS.usfsarp@usda.gov in order to determine an exact cause.
You can also share information by calling 307-745-2392, selecting option 5, and leaving your name and call back number so law enforcement can contact you.
On Wednesday, law enforcement at the Cameron Peak Fire in Larimer County also asked the public to send them any pictures of the area before the fire started.