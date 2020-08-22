GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters at the Williams Fork Fire say a second day of good weather help them keep the fire from growing on Saturday. It grew slightly to 10,437 acres, and remains at 3% containment.
The break from Mother Nature allowed crews to create containment lines on the west and southwest edges. A hand line and bulldozer line between Kinney and Darling Creeks aided in the suppression efforts on Friday.
“There are no evacuation orders in effect; however, the Grand County Sherriff and other emergency response personnel have asked residents along County Road 50, County Road 50S, County Road 73, Aspen Canyon, Morgan Gulch to be prepared to evacuate,” officials stated on Saturday.
The fire, sparked by human activity, started on Aug. 14. Crews expect to have it contained by Oct. 31.
On Saturday, crews will work on protecting Henderson Mill and areas along County Roads 3 and 30. They say the fire is moving away from Fraser, Tabernash and Winter Park.
Officials expect very dry conditions on Saturday with relative humidity reaching only 3%, and temperatures near 80 degrees. However, smoke from California and other area fires may prevent heating on the ground.