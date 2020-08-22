GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4) – As Coloradans have shown time and time again, many want to help firefighters at four large wildfires in the state. Many have asked how they can donate, or where they can send supplies?

Officials at the Pine Gulch Fire shared an example of this generosity on Facebook on Thursday. A picture shows a thank you letter written by a small supporter named Washington.

“Dear firefighters, thank you so much for fighting the fires. Also, I’m allergic to cats. So can you stop saving cats out of trees please? And good luck with the fire. From, Washington,” the letter reads.

Fire officials at the Pine Gulch Fire say crews are well-equipped with food and supplies, and no monetary donations are needed.

“Show your support through posters around town, signs supporting firefighters, comments on our Facebook page, and especially thank you notes like this,” they said.

Letters for Pine Gulch firefighters can be sent to:

Pine Gulch Fire

c/o Mesa County Fairgrounds

2785 US-50

Grand Junction, CO 81503

One artist turned to colored pencils for firefighters at the Grizzly Creek Fire near Glenwood Springs.

“What a great way to end a long shift,” Grizzly Creek Fire officials said on Facebook.

They say the best way for their firefighters to see the support is to take a picture and share it with them on social media.

If thank you letters and signs still don’t sooth your urge to help, Cameron Peak Fire officials shared some suggestions on how to donate.

“Donating to local organizations is the most effective way to direct funds to the local communities most affected by this and future incidents,” they said.

They suggested helping the Poudre Canyon Fire Protection District, the Wildland Firefighter Foundation, United Way and the American Red Cross.