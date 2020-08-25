GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Grand County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Lake Granby on Monday afternoon after a man never resurfaced from the water. Sheriff’s officials say the man swam out to retrieve a water tube, then started shouting for help.
He disappeared under the water and never came back up, investigators said in a news release.
An off-duty member of the Grand County Search and Rescue team was in a campground nearby and tried to save the man with a personal watercraft.
They were not successful. The man’s body was found by authorities about five hours after the first 911 call.
Earlier this month, crews responded to another drowning at Lake Granby.
“It is another tragic incident in Grand County; our community and first responders are still recovering from the drowning just a few short weeks ago, and today is another reminder of just how quickly life can change”, said Sheriff Brett Schroetlin.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials tell CBS4 this is the 29th drowning of the year — up from 24 in 2018. The state set a record for the number of drownings in 2018.