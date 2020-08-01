GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Grand County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drowning at Lake Granby. Deputies were called at around 4 p.m. on Friday about a boy who went under water but never resurfaced at the north end of Lake Granby.
Investigators say the boy had been swimming in the lake with his friends. Nearby fishermen and some of the boy’s friends began searching the area, but could not find him.
The Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Grand Lake Fire Protection District, Grand Fire, Grand County EMS, the U.S. Forest Service, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, and Classic Air Medical assisted in the search.
Using the Summit County Sheriff’s Office submersible drone, the boy’s body was found at around 8 p.m.
The official cause and manner of death will be determined by the Grand County Coroner’s Office.