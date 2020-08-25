ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The FBI is investigating another bank robbery in Englewood. The FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force says this robbery occurred on Monday afternoon at the US Bank inside a King Soopers on Englewood Parkway.
They say the suspect approached the teller, handed them a note and demanded money. The suspect ran away in an unknown direction.
Investigators describe the suspect as a white man, between 30 and 40 years old. He stands about 5-feet-9 and has a thin build. He was last seen wearing a two-toned grey and black baseball cap, dark-colored shirt and pants and a grey mask.
On Monday, the task force announced they are looking for another suspected bank robber who targeted a Chase Bank on University Boulevard in Englewood.
If anyone has any information those bank robberies, they’re asked to call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171. You can remain anonymous and earn up to $2,000 by calling Crimestoppers at 720-913-7867.