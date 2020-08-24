Avalanche Goalie Philipp Grubauer, D-Man Erik Johnson Out IndefinitelyThe Colorado Avalanche could be without two important players for the rest of their second-round series against the Dallas Stars.

Kaufman’s Big And Tall Shop Looks Back On Unique Roots In Denver Sports As They Prepare To CloseKaufman’s Big and Tall Shop has been the place to be for guys who need a little extra fabric on to their clothes.

Jamal Murray Sets Nuggets Postseason Scoring Record, But Denver Falls To Utah In Game 4Jamal Murray scored the most-ever points by a Denver player in a postseason game on Sunday night.

Dodgers' Bats On Fire Against RockiesThe Dodgers are the only team in the majors yet to lose a series, unbeaten in 11.

Avs Fall To Stars, 5-3, In Game 1 Of Round 2The top line for the Dallas Stars finally came to life, stepping up after a quick turnaround for an impressive start in round two of the Western Conference playoffs.

'Rooting From My Couch': Broncos Super Fan Will Miss First Home Game In 11 YearsWhile it didn’t come as a surprise, about 70,000 Broncos fans got the news they didn’t want Friday morning when the team announced no fans would be in the stadium for the team’s season opening home game on Sept. 14.