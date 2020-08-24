ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The FBI wants to find a man they say robbed a Chase Bank in Englewood. The suspect was caught on surveillance from the bank on South University Boulevard near Hampden Avenue.
Officials say it happened on Aug. 21 just after noon. They describe the suspect as a white or Hispanic male in his late 20s, about 5-feet-6 tall with dark hair and a medium build.
The suspect was last seen wearing a black, flat-billed baseball cap, red shirt with mountains and black and white lettering on it, as well as dark-colored pants. He had a black backpack.
He ran away north after robbing the bank.
If anyone has more information, they are asked to call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171. You can remain anonymous and earn up to $2,000 by calling Crimestoppers at 720-913-7867.