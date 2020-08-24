BREAKING NEWSTeen brothers killed in shooting outside Lakewood Walmart
By Danielle Chavira
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The FBI wants to find a man they say robbed a Chase Bank in Englewood. The suspect was caught on surveillance from the bank on South University Boulevard near Hampden Avenue.

(credit: Englewood)

Officials say it happened on Aug. 21 just after noon. They describe the suspect as a white or Hispanic male in his late 20s, about 5-feet-6 tall with dark hair and a medium build.

(credit: Englewood)

The suspect was last seen wearing a black, flat-billed baseball cap, red shirt with mountains and black and white lettering on it, as well as dark-colored pants. He had a black backpack.

He ran away north after robbing the bank.

(credit: Englewood)

If anyone has more information, they are asked to call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171. You can remain anonymous and earn up to $2,000 by calling Crimestoppers at 720-913-7867.

 

Danielle Chavira

