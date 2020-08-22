GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4) – The Pine Gulch Fire grew to 126,613 on Saturday morning, up from 124,934 acres. With that said, containment also grew to 19% from 17% on Friday.
Firefighters expect thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon which could produce outflow wind up to 20 mph.
“Precision, patience, and deliberate action will be key as firefighters work to remove fuel ahead of the fire,” fire officials stated on Saturday.
Firefighters are using unmanned aerial systems in place of on-the-ground resources in order to limit exposing firefighters to dangerous situations.
The fire, burning north of Grand Junction, was caused by lightning on July 31. The fire has not damaged any homes or structures.
Evacuations remain for residents on 4A Ridge Road, Salt Wash, King Road, Clear Creek Road, Carr Creek Road, Kimball Creek Road. Residents west of CO-139 to the Utah border are under pre-evacuation orders.