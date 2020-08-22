CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Colorado News, Glenwood Springs News, Grizzly Creek Fire, Wildfire Smoke, Wildfires

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Containment grew on the Grizzly Creek Fire burning near Glenwood Springs, up to 22% from 11% on Friday. The fire has charred nearly 30,000 acres.

Grizzly Creek Fire map on Aug. 22 (credit: Inciweb)

Firefighters say they contained the fire in the No Name drainage and Interstate 70 area. New containment also spans from Coffee Pot Road to I-70.

(credit: Grizzly Creek Fire)

Crews plan to perform more burnout operations to secure a containment line between I-70 and Spruce Ridge, on the east side of the fire.

(credit: Grizzly Creek Fire)

The fire started on Aug. 10. It’s not clear what caused the fire. Crews expect to contain the fire by Sept. 18.

Danielle Chavira

