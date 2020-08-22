Comments
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Containment grew on the Grizzly Creek Fire burning near Glenwood Springs, up to 22% from 11% on Friday. The fire has charred nearly 30,000 acres.
Firefighters say they contained the fire in the No Name drainage and Interstate 70 area. New containment also spans from Coffee Pot Road to I-70.
Crews plan to perform more burnout operations to secure a containment line between I-70 and Spruce Ridge, on the east side of the fire.
The fire started on Aug. 10. It’s not clear what caused the fire. Crews expect to contain the fire by Sept. 18.
RELATED: Adorable ‘Thank You’ Letter Helps Firefighters At Colorado Wildfires