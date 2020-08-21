WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) — A teacher at an elementary school in Westminster has tested positive for COVID-19. Thursday was the first day of school at Hodgkins Leadership Academy. The students who came in contact with that teacher will now move to remote learning.
“The teacher was at Hodgkins on the opening day of school, August 20, and students who were in direct contact with the teacher have been identified and will be moved to our remote learning platform for a 14-day quarantine period,” school officials stated.
“On Friday, August 21, Westminster Public Schools was notified by our testing partner, COVIDcheck Colorado, that a teacher at Josephine Hodgkins Leadership Academy tested positive for COVID-19. The teacher, whose privacy is protected by law, had a routine test on Wednesday, August 19, and the positive result was immediately shared with the district.”
Hodgkins Leadership Academy will remain open for in-person learning for all other students.
No other Westminster Public Schools are affected.
RELATED: COVID-19 Case Closes Elementary School In Colorado Springs 4 Days After Opening
I’ve finally figured it out. Replace all references to Covid-19 with the word “leprosy”. And not modern leprosy, but incurable biblical times leprosy and the reactions it got back then.