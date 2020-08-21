COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A school in Colorado Springs that opened its doors to younger students this week is already being forced to close, temporarily, after someone tested positive for COVID-19. Soaring Eagles Elementary was closed Friday and will remain closed through Monday, the website states.
Kids in kindergarten through 5th grade began in-person instruction on Monday. Those students and staff will return to school on Tuesday, Aug. 25.
Students in 6th-12th grades are still doing remote learning and are scheduled begin in-person instruction on Sept. 8.
CBS4’s news partner KKTV published the following statement from Harrison School District Two:
“We just received notification that we have a positive case in the District. We have been working with EPCPH to address the situation, and out of an abundance of caution we have decided to close the school for 4 days (Friday, August 21 – Monday, August 24) so that students and staff can self-monitor from home. The impacted classroom had already been home to self-monitor at the recommendation of EPCPH and they will now stay home for a total of a 14-day quarantine.”
The person who tested positive is not being identified, and it isn’t clear if the person is a student or a staff member.
Parents and guardians should check the school’s website for updates.
