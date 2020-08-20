Comments
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Poudre Fire Authority is searching for a park ranger who is unaccounted for at Horsetooth Reservoir. The ranger assisted with a water rescue on Thursday at the reservoir.
Officials found the ranger’s boat on Thursday evening, but he was not onboard. According to a spokesperson with Poudre Fire Authority, the ranger has been unaccounted for since about 9:15 p.m.
Earlier in the day, dozens of people took part in a boat parade at the reservoir in support of Pres. Donald Trump. It’s unclear if the initial water rescue was related to the boat parade.
Crews are bringing in night vision equipment to search for the ranger on land and in the water. Poudre Fire Authority will update the search on their Twitter account.