FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) — Supporters of Pres. Donald Trump joined a boat parade at Horsetooth Reservoir in Fort Collins Thursday afternoon. Copter4 was overhead and captured images of boats with American flags and Trump 2020 campaign flags. They appeared to be joined by dozens of other boaters.
More than 200 people RSVP’d to the Facebook Event invitation by Wednesday morning, with another 1,300 saying they were interested in attending.
The organizer cancelled the event for “security reasons,” but it appeared that many showed up to support the effort.
Last Saturday, Trump supporters in Florida attempted to break world record for largest boat parade. No official count announced.
On July 4, about 30 boats and a group of 50 supporters along the shoreline showed up for a boat parade for the re-election of the president at Point State Park on the Allegheny River in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Over 10,000 people had signed up online for the event.