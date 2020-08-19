(CBS4) — Carlos has one wish he makes every day as he waits in foster care for the right family to adopt him.

“I wish I had a mom who cared and let me have friends over and who cares about me and loves me and that kind of stuff.”

Carlos is now a teenager. He’s grown up in foster care and has endured some incredible struggles. His caseworker Djanne Smith explains how he has “bounced around from house to house.” He’s never been able to feel at home in a space.

Even so, this teen has compassion for others and hope in his heart that he will one day experience the unconditional love only a parent gives.

CBS4’s Britt Moreno gave Carlos a tour of the studio last winter.

Carlos is curious about how the magic of TV news actually works because he has been on TV himself. He was featured as a Wednesday’s Child in the past and Smith says Carlos gets recognized after being the “Wednesday’s Child.” She says that excites him and it’s proof people over at the Adoption Exchange and CBS4 “are working towards finding him a forever home.”

Carlos’ reaction shows Moreno that these Wednesday’s Child reports go beyond the headlines. These are stories about resilience and hope within children in foster care. These stories are about humanity and caring for some of our most vulnerable — ensuring these children in foster care are not forgotten.

Carlos needs a parent to help write the next chapter to his touching story.

“He’s really resilient and had to experience a lot more than most people go through in their life, but he keeps a smile on his face,” says Smith.

You can help kids like Carlos find a family that will finally make them feel at home. Please join us in supporting The Adoption Exchange. To donate, call 303-755-3975, text ADOPT to 91999 or go to www.adoptex.org/dwc