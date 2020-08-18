Comments
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4) – Fire officials at the Pine Gulch Fire near Grand Junction say fuel is nearly as dry as a piece of paper. Fire behavior specialists measure moisture levels in fuels and found they are at 8% moisture content. A piece of paper is around 6%.
The fire has burned more than 86,200 acres and remains 7% contained.
Relative humidity ranged between 9% and 11%. Crews saw wind speeds at around 9 mph and gusts around 15 mph.
More than 800 people are helping fight the fire. Lightning started the fire on July 15.
