DENVER (AP) – The NFL is spending some $75 million on COVID-19 testing, and that’s one reason Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay agrees with the decisions by the Pac-12 and Big Ten to scrap football this fall to the chagrin of many players and coaches.

“Honestly, it’s scary. And for those kids, they don’t have the protocols that we have,” Lindsay said. “They don’t have the money to get tested every day and to have this: People come in here and clean it every day. And you have a bunch of kids that aren’t just going to sit there and listen and stay at home. They’re going to be all around, especially if they’ve got to go to class.

“So, honestly I saw it coming. And until they can come up with (a therapy or vaccine) I don’t think those kids should play because it is real. I’ve seen people close to me that had it that have been in the hospital for seven, eight, nine days and it’s scary,” Lindsay said. “And I understand where these kids are coming from, but at the end of the day it’s about being healthy, it’s about doing the right thing.”

Lindsay grew up in Denver and is a big Colorado sports fan. He’s watched superstars Von Miller of the Broncos, Nikola Jokic of the Nuggets and Charlie Blackmon of the Rockies all deal with COVID-19 infections and he’s seen outbreaks shut down offseason football programs at Colorado State and Northern Colorado.

The Big 12 and SEC are among the conferences still planning to play football this fall, and Lindsay isn’t sure it’s worth the risk because college programs don’t have the money to test like the NFL does nor can they bubble up like the NBA and NHL have done.

“You’re just telling the kid to go out and play just for our satisfaction. That’s not cool.”

By ARNIE STAPLETON

