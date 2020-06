Hold Your Horses: King Soopers Pausing Penny Pony RoundupKing Soopers is saying "Whooooaaa" when it comes to removing the penny ponies from stores across Colorado.

11 minutes ago

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic Tests Positive For CoronavirusDenver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic tested positive for the coronavirus, a source confirmed to CBS4 on Tuesday.

13 minutes ago

Colorado Springs Murder Suspect Killed In MontanaColorado authorities say a man shot to death in a confrontation with federal agents in Montana had been wanted in the murder of a 19-year-old man in Colorado Springs last November.

15 minutes ago

Colorado To Host Second Lady Karen Pence This WeekSecond Lady Karen Pence will be in Colorado later this week with the Deputy Secretary of Interior Katharine MacGregor. They will visit Rocky Mountain National Park and the Marcus Institute for Brain Health at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.

18 minutes ago

Suspect Charged In Deadly Stabbing At National Western ComplexThe man suspected of fatally stabbing a man at the National Western Complex last week is being charged with first-degree murder. Christopher Smith is accused of stabbing the victim in the neck on June 16.

20 minutes ago

Police Identify Man Shot, Killed In Early Morning Denver ShootingDenver police say 35-year-old Mark Hill was shot and killed in the early morning hours of June 20. Police responded to 22nd Street and Court Place to find Hill's body. Katie Johnston reports.

40 minutes ago