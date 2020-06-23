(CBS4) – Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic tested positive for the coronavirus, a source confirmed to CBS4 on Tuesday. Jokic, who is currently in Serbia, has had his return to the United States temporarily delayed.
He is expected to be back in Denver within a week. ESPN reports Jokic has been asymptomatic.
The NBA is set to resume play in Orlando on July 30, so his positive diagnosis should not interfere with those plans.
Head Coach Michael Malone recently told CBS4’s Michael Spencer during Xfinity Monday Live that he tested positive for the coronavirus during the league’s hiatus.
“I hope going to Orlando (for the resumption of the NBA season) will be a safe environment and we can limit the amount of people who get it. I like to say that I got coronavirus and I kicked its butt,” he said.
