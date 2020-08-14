Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — The family of Elijah McClain has canceled an event they’d planned to mark the first anniversary of his death.
A family spokesperson says the event, “Elijah’s Walk Home,” which was set for Sunday, Aug. 23, has been cancelled. Elijah’s mother was concerned the event was “turning into a three-ring circus.”
McClain died last after an encounter with Aurora police, during which he was put in a chokehold and given the sedative ketamine.
There are at least five ongoing investigations into what led to McClain’s death and the Aurora Police Department.
RELATED: Elijah McClain’s Family Files Federal Lawsuit Against Aurora, Others Involved In Death