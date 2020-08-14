DEVELOPING STORYFort Morgan School District staff member tests positive for COVID-19
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — The family of Elijah McClain has canceled an event they’d planned to mark the first anniversary of his death.

A family spokesperson says the event, “Elijah’s Walk Home,” which was set for Sunday, Aug. 23, has been cancelled. Elijah’s mother was concerned the event was “turning into a three-ring circus.”

McClain died last after an encounter with Aurora police, during which he was put in a chokehold and given the sedative ketamine.

There are at least five ongoing investigations into what led to McClain’s death and the Aurora Police Department.

