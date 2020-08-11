AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– The family of Elijah McClain has filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Aurora and others in the death of the 23-year-old.

McClain was walking home from a store where he purchased tea for his brother in August 2019. A passerby called 911 and reported McClain was acting odd. McClain was not armed, and had not committed a crime.

Three officers responded to the call, and located McClain walking northbound near Interstate 225, he was wearing a mask.

McClain didn’t stop when officers told him to, later telling them he had his music on and couldn’t hear them. One officer grabs McClain, who asks the officer to respect his boundaries.

The officers claim McClain resisted arrest, and that he attempted to take one of their guns. Body camera footage does not capture evidence of McClain reaching for their guns.

McClain was placed in a chokehold, and tackled to the ground. Eventually he was given ketamine, a sedative, by an Aurora Fire Department paramedic. He died three days later.

A portion of the statement from Mari Newman, the family’s attorney, reads, We have filed this civil rights lawsuit to demand justice for Elijah McClain, to hold accountable the Aurora officials, police officers, and paramedics responsible for his murder, and to force the City of Aurora to change it longstanding pattern of brutal and racist policing.

The three officers involved in McClain’s death were removed from patrol duty in June. They have not been charged.

One of the officers, Jason Rosenblatt, was fired over his response to a photo text message, in which three APD officers posed for a picture reenacting the carotid restraint used on McClain. The three fired officers have appealed their terminations.

Since McClain’s death last year, there have been calls for the police and paramedics involved to be brought to justice. Those calls reached a new level after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier this year. His death sparked nationwide protests and a renewed call for justice in many cases involving deaths of Black people at the hands of police.

Aurora has been thrust into an international spotlight as the campaign for Justice for Elijah reached celebrities and other influencers. Several protests demonstrations have targeted Aurora police and city leaders over the past few months.

The Aurora Police Department has vowed to further investigate the circumstances surrounding McClains’s death.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reopened an investigation last month into how ketamine is administered with regards to the death of McClain.

Vanessa Wilson was named the new chief of the Aurora Police Department last week after serving as the department’s interim chief. She said she is committed to rebuilding the public’s trust by empowering police to veer away from strict training protocols and think about whether they are acting on their biases. This comes on the heels of another incident involving Aurora police and Black people.

Aurora’s first female chief, who is white, said the scene filmed by a bystander of the girls lying face down on the ground earlier this month next to a car that police thought was stolen was “inhumane and just unbelievable to watch.” Two of the girls are in handcuffs and a 6-year-old girl wearing a pink crown cries for her mother.

