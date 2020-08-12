CBSN DenverWatch Now
DEL NORTE, Colo. (CBS4) – A bear cub who was rescued in June from the East Canyon Fire near Mancos is on the mend. He has been enjoying his time at the Frisco Creek Rehab Facility in Del Norte. That has included lots of time in a large hammock.

(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

Wildlife specialists treated the cub for burns on his paws. They say he could be released soon.

The lightning-caused wildfire in Montezuma and La Plata Counties burned 2,905 acres.

