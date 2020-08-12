Comments
DEL NORTE, Colo. (CBS4) – A bear cub who was rescued in June from the East Canyon Fire near Mancos is on the mend. He has been enjoying his time at the Frisco Creek Rehab Facility in Del Norte. That has included lots of time in a large hammock.
Wildlife specialists treated the cub for burns on his paws. They say he could be released soon.
Enjoying the hammock life.
The bear rescued from the #EastCanyonFire is resting up at our Frisco Creek Rehab Facility and is recovering well! Should be released back into the wild soon. pic.twitter.com/ZHSrmjFA7M
— Colorado Parks and Wildlife (@COParksWildlife) August 11, 2020
The lightning-caused wildfire in Montezuma and La Plata Counties burned 2,905 acres.