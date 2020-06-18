MONTEZUMA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The bear rescued from the East Canyon Fire with burns to its paws is recovering. The little cub was walking around at the Colorado Parks and Wildlife rehab facility in the San Luis Valley on Thursday.
CPW tweeted a video that shows the cub walking around with its paws wrapped in bandages.
The bear rescued from the fire on Tuesday is now at CPW's rehab facility in the San Luis Valley. It's going to be OK. Probably 6-8 weeks and will be ready for release. Here is a video of it in a pen yesterday. Sore feet, but it's getting around. @COParksWildlife pic.twitter.com/qewWwcjr0s
— CPW SW Region (@CPW_SW) June 18, 2020
The bear was rescued from the fire on Tuesday. The East Canyon Fire has scorched more than 2,500 acres near Mancos.
The bear is living on its own and is expected to make a full recovery. Wildlife officials estimate that in 6-8 weeks the bear will be ready to return to the wild.
RELATED: East Canyon Fire Gets Help From Aurora, Colorado Springs Fire Crews