DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis has issued a statement that he expects the mask order for Colorado to stay in place even as it is set to expire this weekend.

On Wednesday evening, Polis released this statement: “Our data has shown that mask wearing has contributed to our great success thus far in reducing the spread of the virus and helping more and more of our economy re-open rapidly including our schools. Therefore we expect the mask order to stay in place and support localized efforts to continue mask wearing and raise awareness about the importance of avoiding large groups. Masks and social distancing continue protecting the lives of Coloradans during this pandemic.”

The order for wearing a face mask applies to everyone in the state who is age 11 and older whenever they’re anywhere in public and indoors. People who have medical conditions or disabilities that prevent them from wearing face masks are exempt.

Polis put the face mask executive order into effect on July 17 for 30 days. That deadline is quickly approaching but it seems it will be extended, according to the Governor’s Office.

Last month, Polis sited two surveys that showed that mandating masks motivates people to wear them. In areas with mandatory mask ordinances, mask use goes from 60% to about 80%, which the governor said slows the spread of the virus and saves lives.